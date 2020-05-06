Telangana: Gandigopalpur villagers attack forest office after shepherd’s death

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The villagers of Gandigopalpur went on a rampage on Tuesday and ransacked the Udumpur forest office and damaged the furniture and one of the Forest Department's vehicles parked on the premises after a shepherd, K Narasaiah (60), committed suicide earlier in the day.

The villagers descended on the office under the impression that Narasaiah committed suicide as he was beat up by the forest officials. On Monday, the forest officials had detained him while he was caught setting fire to the forest.

The officials, after apprehending Narasaiah, beat him up mercilessly, alleged villagers. Learning about this, the village sarpanch’s husband, K Lakshman, and vice-sarpanch D Sravan Kumar executed a bond and got him released with a promise that they would produce him before them whenever they need arose. After reaching home, Narasaiah consumed poison.

He was rushed to Utnoor hospital where he breathed his last. Furious over the way the forest officials dealt with him, the villagers attacked the forest office. Khanapur Range Divisional Forest Officer U Koteswara Rao said, "We came to know that he committed suicide on Tuesday and the forest officials are in no way responsible for his death."

