Telangana HC to not order general transfers of judicial officers for one year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday decided to defer 2020’s annual general transfers of judicial officers in all cadres in the State for one year. It also issued a circular directing the unit heads to defer the transfers of the judicial ministerial staff for one year. But, a decision would be taken on individual cases or on administrative exigencies.

During the lockdown, the Telangana State Judicial Academy, Secunderabad, proposed to conduct online refresher courses through video-conference for judicial officers of all cadres. It would rope in eminent resource persons, including working and retired HC judges, for this.

The first batch would be held from Wednesday (May 6) to Friday (May 8) for the judicial officers working in the cadre of district judges. The second batch is scheduled for May 11 to 14 for senior civil judges. The courses would be conducted from 5 pm to 7 pm.