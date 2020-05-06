Telemedicine finally reaches Mulugu

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The Mulugu district collectorate in association with the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) announced T-Consult — a project to offer telemedicine services to rural citizens — on Tuesday.

Launched by Collector S Krishna Aditya and MLA Seethakka, the project would be implemented in phases. In the first phase, gram panchayat offices at all villages of Mulugu mandal would be equipped to offer the service. People can avail the e-doctor facility from May 6.

TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said the telemedicine project was aimed at offering quality and affordable medical care to the people. People have to book an appointment with the medical specialists online as per the available time slots. Prescriptions would be sent online.