Congress blames Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for state's mounting debts

Calling him a buffoon, Bhatti said it was because of KCR’s wrong decisions that the government was unable to pay its employees.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday said that the policies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao drove Telangana to bankruptcy much before the Covid-19 lockdown could hit the economy. 

"The Chief Minister’s calculations about the State’s position for the last six years were false. We proved it in the Assembly that the 2020-2021 budget was only a magic figure," he said, adding that the State government was taking huge loans to clear interests of earlier borrowings. 

Calling him a buffoon, Bhatti said it was because of KCR’s wrong decisions that the government was unable to pay its employees. "The Chief Minister achieved nothing, except for putting the State in debt and selling liquor. We will take the facts to the people very soon and expose him," he said. 

The CLP leader said that farmers were not getting a good price for paddy and other crops as the State government failed to create competition in the market. He further accused KCR of hiding the facts of the Covid-19 situation in the State.

“We warned the State government about the virus spreading, but the Chief Minister took it lightly. Now, crores of people are in danger, while he lives happily at Pragathi Bhavan,” Bhatti said. The Congress leader further said that so many lives could have been saved if KCR had taken the right decisions at the right time.

Asaduddin Owaisi backs CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on fiscal policy row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi supported CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s criticism of the Centre’s fiscal policy and urged other CMs to speak up. KCR had earlier warned that if the Centre delayed corrective measures, the country would have to go through a severe economic crisis. Voicing his support Owaisi tweeted, “KCR is absolutely right. PM will not allow increase in FRBM limits, deferment of loans instalment. CMs, speak up like KCR.”

‘Telangana govt handling Covid crisis poorly’ 

BJP State core panel member and former MP G Vivek alleged that the COVID-19 cases have been increasing drastically in the State only because CM  K Chandrashekar Rao was mismanaging the crisis. Addressing the media on Wednesday, he criticised the CM for turning Telangana into a ‘State of drunkards’. He said that while PM Narendra Modi sanctioned over 7,000 crores to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, KCR was pushing the State into debt

