COVID-19 lockdown: Adilabad officials increase vigil along Telangana-Maharashtra border

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Adilabad-Maharashtra border is as porous as ever. The Covid-19 lockdown has not stopped residents of the border villages from crossing the Penganga and Pranahita rivers to get to Maharashtra for trade purposes.

The erstwhile Adilabad district neighbours Yavatmahal, Nanded, Chandrapur and Gadchorali districts of Maharashtra. Reportedly, the number of COVID-19 cases in Yavatmahal and Nanded are increasing by the day.

At present, both the districts have been categorised as red zones. Considering that several local residents continue to cross the borders, and walk straight into these red zones, the chances of other people in Adilabad getting infected is very high. What makes the situation worrisome is that such persons, who cross the rivers to go to Maharashtra, also visit their respective district headquarters, after returning, for other works.

As a result, the police officials have increased vigil in bordering areas, especially near the Penganga river to monitor the local resident from crossing the rivers and travelling to Maharashtra. The officials are also collecting details and carrying out tests of the migrant and all those who enter the erstwhile district.

According to sources, the officials concerned are stamping ‘home quarantined’ on all the migrants are others who enter the district by crossing the borders, so that both the people and authorities can keep a tab on such people and know if they break the rules.

If any person, who has been stamped, is found to be flouting the norms, the said person will be put in a government quarantine centre. Meanwhile, Collector A Sridevasena is regularly monitoring the situation, including the movement of people across borders. Meanwhile, as per ordered by Chief Minister, the district administrations are also collecting the details of distressed migrants who wish to go back to their native areas in other states.