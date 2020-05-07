STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: Over 11,700 migrants sent home in 13 trains from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

11 trains ferried passengers from Telangana and the other two ferried passengers from Andhra Pradesh to go to Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Hundreds of migrant workers wait outside the JRC Convention Centre to get permission for travel from the police on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 11,700 migrant labourers from various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were sent home in Shramik trains on Wednesday. Speaking to Express, a spokesperson from the South Central Railways said, "Close to 13 Shramik trains left from the two Telugu states during the early hours on Wednesday. Of these, 11 trains ferried passengers from Telangana and the other two ferried passengers from Andhra Pradesh. The trains will be reaching Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh." 

"The passengers were screened beforehand by the respective State government officials. We have maintained proper physical distancing and have allowed only 40-50 passengers in each coach," said the spokesperson.

When asked if the passengers included students and working professionals, he said, "We do not know the details of the passengers. The list of registered people are with the State government." 

Mega evacuation of stranded Indians begins today

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Centre would bringback Indians stranded in foreign countries through flights and ships starting Thursday. He said this evacuation programme would be the biggest after the first Gulf War. In the first phase, 14,800 Indians from 13 countries would be flown back in 64 flights

Foreign returnees must bear quarantine cost

HYDERABAD: Close to 2,350 Telangana natives stranded abroad due to the lockdown would be brought home soon, but they would have to bear the expense of their institutional quarantine. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Wednesday, held a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan to discuss the arrangements made for their return.

Speaking at the meeting, Somesh Kumar said that seven special flights from six countries with about 2,350 passengers were likely to arrive in Hyderabad soon. He said that as per the Central government’s guidelines, the incoming passengers would have to pay for their institutional quarantine. He then directed the officials to coordinate with hotels to prepare packages for their 14-day stay

