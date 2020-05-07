STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golconda mines diamond ring from Telangana auctioned in America for USD 600,000

This particular diamond is also known as the ‘Ultimate Diamond’ according to ‘1stDibs’, an e-commerce website which specialises in selling antiques and artefacts.

Ascher Cut Golconda Diamond Ring

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A spectacular diamond ring, whose stone was mined in the famed Golconda mines when it was functional in the 16th-17th century and valued at around USD 600,000, was recently sold for an undisclosed amount.

Known as the ‘Harry Winston Ascher Cut Golconda Diamond Ring’, it is a 5.06 carat diamond which was made into a ring by Harry Winston, a famed jeweller known for donating the Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian Institution in the US after owning it for a decade. It was sold in April.

This particular diamond is also known as the ‘Ultimate Diamond’ according to ‘1stDibs’, an e-commerce website which specialises in selling antiques and artefacts. "This enchanting stone represents the incredibly small number of Golconda diamonds that have ever been on the market," the diamond’s description read.

The Gemological Institute of America graded this particular diamond as being ‘internally flawless’, ‘D-colour’, and type ‘Ila’, which means there is no trace of nitrogen ­­— the element that gives diamonds their colour. “This characteristic makes the Golconda diamonds whiter than others from any other mine in the world,” it read.

The ring was made by Winston in the 20th century and its condition has been termed ‘excellent’, which denotes that the ring was previously owned, and that it may be new or lightly worn with no signs of use. Queries sent by Express to the unknown seller from New Orleans, regarding the sale remained unanswered as of Wednesday. 

Diamonds must be reclaimed, says activist

However, this is not the only Golconda diamond ring that is on sale on the 1stDibs. A ‘Golconda Type Ila Diamond Ring’ made in the 1910s that is 2.09 carats can be bought by for USD 100,000. Another 3.40 carat Golconda diamond ring has been pegged at USD 159,900. However, as of now, the costliest Golconda diamond ring that is on sale on the website is another Harry Winston product, measuring 5.56 carat, and pegged at USD 598,500.

Through the centuries, the Golconda diamonds have been the most sought after for its quality and clarity. Edeard Erlich and W Dan Hausel in their book Diamond Deposits note that French traders Jean De Thevenot and Francois Bernier traded in Golconda diamonds in the 17th century.

However, the most popular controversy has to be regarding Kohinoor, which was taken by the British. Since then and following various incidents of smuggling of such diamonds, it has become a hot source of debate on patriotism and reparations.

A heritage activist said, "These diamonds should be reclaimed or bought by the Indian government and exhibited in museums for the entire country to see. These are national treasures."

Shining bright

Known as the ‘Harry Winston Ascher Cut Golconda Diamond Ring’ valued at around USD 600,000, the ring was made by Harry Winston, a famed jeweller, in the 20th century

