STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government pulled up for failing to provide health services during COVID-19 lockdown

A PIL sought dedicated helplines for women seeking non-COVID related healthcare and permission for private vehicles carrying pregnant women to move freely.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

The United States, which is the worst-hit country, has the highest number of deaths with more than 55,000 fatalities from more than 980,000 cases.

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HC on Wednesday directed the State to submit a report on steps taken to provide health services to people during the lockdown, especially pregnant women, by Friday. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Viijaysen Reddy, passed the order in a PIL filed by advocate Sreenitha Pujari.

The advocate stated that despite the Centre’s revised guidelines that mandated essential health services during the lockdown, on April 24, a government hospital in Jogulamba Gadwal had denied admission to a pregnant woman, Jenila, who hailed from Leeja mandal — a red zone. She was later sent to Mahbubnagar district in an ambulance, and due to the non-availability of doctors was forced to go to seven other hospitals.

After 15 hours, she was admitted in Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, and due to the delay in providing care, both the mother and infant died. The advocate sought dedicated helplines for women seeking non-COVID related healthcare and permission for private vehicles carrying pregnant women to move freely without a pass.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana medical care Telangana government Telangana HC telangana lockdown Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp