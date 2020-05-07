Telangana HC seeks report on functioning of old age homes by June 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Wednesday directed amicus curiae Vasudha Nagaraj to file a detailed report by June 10 on the functioning of old age homes in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Rangareddy district. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with a PIL filed by the member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

The bench had appointed advocate Nagaraj as amicus curiae to assist the court with regard to the establishment, functioning, supervision and control by the State over the old age homes run either by private agencies or the government. It asked her to submit her interim report by April 20.

However, on Wednesday, the amicus curiae informed the court that she was unable to visit the old age homes due to the lockdown and sought a month’s time to submit the report. Considering her plea, the bench directed her to file detailed report by June 10.