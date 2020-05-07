STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana isn’t his personal property: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy slams CM KCR's 'broker' remark

The Nalgonda MP said that the CM had imposed a salary cut on all the State government employees citing financial problems.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for "crossing all limits of decency while targeting the Congress party" during his press conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, he said, "The language used by KCR to insult the Congress leaders does not suit the stature of a Chief Minister. In my 30 years of political career, never have I seen a Chief Minister stooping so low to target his political opponents," Uttam said.

Further criticising the CM, he said, “It is unfortunate that a person who began his career as a passport broker is now calling Congress leaders brokers. Is it okay if we call someone, who claimed that Covid-10 could be treated using paracetamol, a buffoon?”

Uttam said that the CM had imposed a salary cut on all the State government employees citing financial problems. “In the same month, crores of rupees were paid to various contractors. KCR is robbing Telangana’s exchequer to benefit Andhra contractors. He should not consider the State as his ‘jagir’ (personal property), just because his party has won the last two elections.”

CM playing dirty tricks to defame Congress: Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy also expressed his displeasure over the comments of the CM against the Congress party. In a press statement here on Wednesday, he alleged that KCR was playing dirty tricks to defame the Congress. “He (KCR) is not able to deal with the public’s positive response to Congress’ Rytu Deeksha. That is why he is acting up,” the Congress leader said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy Telangana Congress K Chandrasekhar Rao Pragathi Bhavan
Coronavirus
