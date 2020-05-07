Telangana sees better groundwater levels this April compared to last year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a positive development, the groundwater levels in Telangana during April, 2020 was better when compared to the levels during the same time last year, revealed data released by the State Groundwater Department.

According to the data, the average groundwater level in Telangana during April 2020 was 11.05 metres below ground level (mbgl), as opposed to last year’s 14.14 mbgl, which is an improvement of around three metres. However, compared to the previous month, there was a slight dip of 0.5 metres in the groundwater levels.

Even when compared to the decadal average of groundwater levels for the month of April, 74 per cent mandals in the State have recorded an improvement in groundwater levels in the range of 0.02-13.33 metres, this year. One reason that can be attributed for this is that Telangana received a rainfall of 1,011mm during 2019-20.