TRS leader K Kavitha undervalued assets in poll affidavit, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP’s Nizamabad district president Baswapuram Laxminarsaiah on Wednesday urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to bar Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS candidate K Kavitha from contesting the MLC by-election for undervaluing assets in her poll affidavit.

Due to the Covid outbreak, the Nizamabad MLC by-election was postponed, but BJP leaders now have information that the Election Commission would announce a date for the polls soon. Addressing the media here, Laxminarsaiah said Kavitha undervalued movable and immovable assets in her election affidavit.

The value of the agricultural land mentioned in her affidavit was lower than the rates fixed by the government, he alleged. He sent a complaint in this regard to the CEC and submitted a copy to the collector and returning officer.