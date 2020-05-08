10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana, total cases at 1,132

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Ten fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,132, state Health Minister E Rajender said.

No fresh death was reported and the toll remained at 29.

He said 34 people were discharged from hospitals on Friday. The number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 727.

The number of people undergoing treatment as on date was 376, Rajender said.