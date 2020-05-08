STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Best time to bring Business to Telangana, KTR tells European Body

The State government has been trying to land investments from across the globe in the post-Covid era.

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government has been trying to land investments from across the globe in the post-Covid era. In a sincere attempt in this direction,  IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao held a video conference with the members of the European Business Group (EBG) on Thursday and advised them not to look elsewhere as there could be no better investment destination than Telangana.

Several ambassadors and senior representatives of industries in the country participated in the video conference in which he requested them to study the pro-industry climate in Telangana. He pointed out that the State was the best bet for them in a scenario that would see dramatic changes in the post-Covid age.

Rama Rao pointed out that Telangana has set international standards with its industrial policy -TS-iPASS - and has a good ranking for its Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). He also said he would meet the industry and trade organisations soon to explore the possibilities of investments in Telangana. He sought the help of ambassadors in his endeavour.

“Telangana has necessary the action plan for those who want to invest in India. Though there is diverse opinion about India’s EoDB ranking, the State has set international standards for attracting investments. Telangana is the real investment destination and it is given the EoDB ranking separately,” Rama Rao averred.

The State government was not only taking steps to attract investments, but taking suitable measures for smooth conduct of business by various industrial houses by launching an innovation ecosystem which comprises T-Hub, V-Hub and T-Works. 

Invest in TS, KTR tells companies

Even in the Covid era, there was a lot of scope for investments, he said, pointing out that the governments and industries should review their priorities in the post- Covid era. When several companies were rethinking on shifting their investments, India could land a major chunk of it, Rama Rao said, “The Telangana government will make every attempt to grab this opportunity and attract investments from various other countries,” he added.

The Minister explained to the ambassadors that Telangana was at present on top position in pharma, life sciences, IT, defence and aerospace, textiles and other sectors. He requested the industrialists and ambassadors to consider investing in Telangana in these sectors.

