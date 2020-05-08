Migrants' departure likely to affect Sitarama Project

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The deadly Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns have had a domino effect on various sectors. Apparently the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project, a dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, too is bearing the brunt of the crisis.

With the migrant workers desperate to return to their native states, the works on the TRS government’s ambitious project in Bhadradri Kothagudem district are likely to be further delayed. There are around 4,000 migrants, both skilled and non-skilled, from other states working at different sites of the project and despite the assurances given by the government, these workers are bent on returning to their native places.

While the project officials are continuing with their efforts to retain them, by promising to provide more facilities, the migrant workers have been visiting the nearby police stations to register their names and trying to obtain the necessary interstate travel permits. The situation is causing a major worry for the irrigation officials, especially since the next 40 to 45 days are very crucial for speeding up the project works.

According to Superintendent Engineer T Nageswara Rao, it will be difficult to continue the works as the rainy season will start after 40 to 45 days. “Around 70 per cent of works have already been completed. We can complete around 85 per cent of works before the rainy season starts. But the migrant workers are worried and they want to return to their native places,” he said.

“However, we are doing our best to convince them to stay back. Let’s see how the things will work out in the coming days,” he added. The government had taken up the project on Godavari in Aswapuram mandal with an aim to provide irrigation water to 10 lakhs acres in three districts and drinking water to 180 villages. In the first phase of the `13,000 crore project, the government has started `5,000 crore worth of works in eight packages, where works on pump houses and canals were progressing on a brisk pace.