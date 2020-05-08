Telangana government issues fresh set of lockdown norms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has issued a new set of guidelines notifying the activities which are allowed and prohibited in the State during lockdown period till May 29. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Thursday, issued a GO to this effect. The orders mentioned that it shall be mandatory for everyone to wear a face cover/mask in public places.

As per the new set of guidelines, Metro rail services, hospitality services, public-gathering areas like bars, pubs, cinema halls, malls and religious congregations have been prohibited or closed across the State, irrespective of the zones.

Meanwhile, in GHMC limits or any other red zone areas, only those shops selling construction materials, hardware shops, and machineries for agriculture operations have been allowed to open, in addition to those selling essential goods.

They have also given permission to e-commerce activities in orange and green zones. Meanwhile, private firms can operate with up to 33 per cent strength in red zones. However, in red zones, all government offices shall function with officials of the level of deputy secretary and above with full strength. The remaining will attend up to 33 per cent as per requirement.