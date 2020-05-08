STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three migrants among 15 test positive in Telangana

The State on Thursday recorded 15 positive Covid-19 cases, of which three patients are migrants from Mumbai. This takes the total number of positive cases in Telangana to 1,122.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Two migrants, who are eager to reach their native place, leave Hyderabad on a bicycle carrying heavy luggage

Two migrants, who are eager to reach their native place, leave Hyderabad on a bicycle carrying heavy luggage on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State on Thursday recorded 15 positive Covid-19 cases, of which three patients are migrants from Mumbai. This takes the total number of positive cases in Telangana to 1,122. Another 45 people, who have recovered, were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 693. 

The three migrants were travelling by road to Telangana and their swab samples were collected at the border. Speaking to Express, Yadadri Collector Anitha Ramachandran said, “They had shifted to Mumbai over 15 years ago. Before that, they were the natives of Yadadri.” No deaths were recorded on Thursday and the total toll remained at 29.

The number of districts without any fresh cases for the past 14 days has increased to 22 from the previous 17 districts. Most of the Covid-19 cases are concentrated in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts of Malkajgiri and Rangareddy.

