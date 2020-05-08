TS advocates can apply for aid till May 12

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust on Thursday appealed advocates, who are unable to meet their expenses due to the lockdown, to apply for financial assistance till May 12. This comes after chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s recent announcement to provide Rs 25 crore to help the needy advocates. The welfare’s board of trustees decided that it will receive applications from those who fulfil the conditions specified by the trust. Any applicant furnishing false particulars to avail the benefit will be liable for disciplinary action and recovery of the amount.

Regular judicial, admin work suspended till May 29

In view of extension of lockdown by the State till May 29, the HC on Thursday extended the suspension of its regular judicial and administrative work till May 29. It also stated that all subordinate courts, tribunals and other institutions will remain closed till May 29 or until further orders.