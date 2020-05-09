2.87 LMT foodgrains for Telangana under PMGKY

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Telangana, the Centre sanctioned 2.87 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of foodgrains, costing around Rs 1,100 crore, to the State under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, which would hopefully benefit 191.62 lakh people.

DV Prasad, CMD

of FCI

The foodgrains will be distributed to those belonging to the vulnerable sections of the society. According to Food Corporation of India (FCI), around 1.33 LMT of rice was allotted to the State at Rs 22 per kg.

This would meet the needs of around 88.6 lakh persons, who are not covered under the National Food Security Act. The FCI Telangana unit also issued foodgrains at subsidised rates to 57 NGOs. DV Prasad, CMD of FCI, said maximum procurement of paddy happened in TS. “Of the nationwide procurement, which is 45 LMT, TS’ contribution is 30 LMT, followed by AP at 10 LMT”.