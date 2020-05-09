STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80 per cent of Telangana will be rid of coronavirus soon: Eatala

On May 1, the Centre had classified only nine districts as green zones. 

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no new Covid-19 cases recorded in 14 districts in the last 21 days, the State government has asked the Centre to upgrade them from orange to green zones. On May 1, the Centre had classified only nine districts as green zones. But with an improvement in 12 districts, the number of green zones may go up to 23. The red zones are also likely to reduce in the coming days. 

Speaking to the media on Friday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, “Suryapet, Warangal Urban and Nizamabad which have been red zones have now become eligible to be classified as orange zones. We have appealed to the Central government to categorise them as orange. I have spoken to the Union Health Minister and he said that the announcement will be made by Monday.” “After all these changes take effect, 80 per cent of Telangana would be Covid-free and they could function normally,” he added. 

10 new cases
Meanwhile, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases recorded on Friday were as low as 10 and all of them were from the GHMC limits. While no deaths were reported on the day, continuing the state’s streak of higher percentage of discharges as against positive case admissions, 34 patients were discharged on Friday. Presently, only 376 active cases are undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital. While the number of positive cases recorded in the State stood at 1,132 cases, the number of deaths remains unchanged at 29.

“Today a 75-year-old, who was earlier in a critical condition, was discharged. Another dialysis patient who we thought would die, has been cured,” he said while highlighting that the medical teams of Gandhi Hospital have also successfully performed a C-section on a Covid-19 patient. 

14 districts likely to  get green zone tag Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Karimnagar,
Jayshankar- Bhupalpally, Sircilla, Narayanpet, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Jagtial Jangaon, Asifabad

Current green zones 
Peddapalli,Nagarkurnool,Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad,Siddipet, Warangal Rural, 
Wanaparthy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Still in red 
Hyderabad,Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri

