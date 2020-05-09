Agri dept to stock up on fertiliser

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Agriculture department is geared up for the ensuing Vanakalam (Kharif) crop season and positioned the required fertilisers. So far, 6.3 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, including 2.68 lakh tonnes of urea, were available in Telangana.

At a review meeting on Friday, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy directed officials to position 3 lakh tonnes of urea and one lakh tonnes of other fertilisers as buffer stock by May-end. He told them to ensure that there was no shortage for the fertilisers and asked them to be in touch with the Railway officials regarding the allotted rake points.

The fertilisers would be downloaded from the rake points within 24 hours. The Minister also said the State was yet to get its share of 35,000 tonnes of urea in April and another 1.6 lakh tonnes in May. This should be brought immediately to the State from ports, he said.