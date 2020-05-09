All vehicles seized during lockdown to be released in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief for those whose vehicles were seized during the lockdown in the State, the police department has taken a decision to release all of them. Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Friday issued instructions to all Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police to implement the decision with immediate effect.

However, he asked them to collect compounding fee from the owners before releasing the vehicles and registering cases under relevant sections of law. “Several vehicles have been seized as a part of enforcement of lockdown in the State.

We have decided to release them as they are huge in number. They cannot be transported to courts and it was also becoming difficult to safeguard them,” the DGP said. In cases registered under Section 188 of IPC, vehicles can be released after obtaining an undertaking from the vehicle owner to produce it before the court as and when the court orders. Bond for Rs 1,000 for two and three-wheeler vehicles and Rs 2,000 for four-wheeler vehicles had to be executed by the owners, the DGP’s order said.