Telangana High Court stays road-laying work at Jubilee Hills  

HYDERABAD: The High Court, on Friday, issued a stay order on the link-road-laying work near Prashasan Nagar at Jubilee Hills and the felling of trees for the purpose. The road was being laid to connect Road No. 70 (Prashasan Nagar) to Road No. 78 (Narne Road).

Nandagiri Hills HUDA Layout Residents’ Association approached the court alleging that the road-laying work was being done in violation of eco laws and that trees were chopped from a portion of land that was earmarked for a park in the layout.

K Phani, treasurer of the residents’ association, told Express that the court directed the GHMC to submit a report on the matter on Monday. The residents’ association had raised an issue about the road work last month, claiming that close to 300 trees were chopped for the same without adequate permissions.