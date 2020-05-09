STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court takes tough stand on Medical PG Diploma seats

The action of the MCI, government and KNRUHS is arbitrary and unreasonable, and violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the bench observed.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Degree, Fake degree, Graduation

Image used for representational purpose only ( Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday suspended the decision of the Medical Council of India (MCI), Telangana government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) that permits government and private medical colleges to surrender PG diploma seats for which in-service candidates are given preference in the 2020-21 academic year.

A division bench, comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and T Amarnath Goud, directed the authorities concerned to continue with the old practice of giving weightage to in-service candidates. It passed this order in a petition filed by an in-service doctor, P Bhavana, who was aspiring to become a PG diploma holder in medical radio diagnosis. 

The bench observed that such a decision cannot be accepted because very few PG diploma seats are earmarked for in-service candidates and depriving them of the opportunity to upgrade their skills would adversely impact the public healthcare system. This policy of the MCI and the government only benefits private medical colleges and deprives the poor of the service of an efficient government doctor, it added. 

The action of the MCI, government and KNRUHS is arbitrary and unreasonable, and violates Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the bench observed. “This court also takes judicial notice of the fact that recently the Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Authority doubled the tuition fee for PG medical courses from `3.8 lakh per year to `7.6 lakh. It notified this in the last one week,” it said. While impleading the principals of Gandhi, Kakatiya, Kamineni, Pratima and MNR medical colleges as respondents to the case, the bench issued notices to the State, Centre and the university for filing their counter affidavits. It posted the matter to June 1.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medical PG Diploma Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp