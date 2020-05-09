K Chandrasekhar Rao all talk and no action on farmer’s woes: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the TRS-led State government was lagging behind in paddy procurement, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was all talk and no action when it comes to farmer issues.

The Nalgonda MP, along with TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and other senior Congress leaders, visited several paddy procurement centres in the district on Friday. They later held a press conference at the party office.

“I have been touring erstwhile Karimnagar district to instil confidence among the farmers. They are facing a lot of issues at the procurement centres due to the lack of facilities. The CM has been lying to them,” Uttam said. Stating that he found the CM’s remarks against opposition parties objectionable, he added, “The Congress is not trying to politicise this issue. We are concerned about the grievances of the farmers and want it resolved.”

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy interacts with farmers at a paddy procurement centre at Huzurabad on Friday