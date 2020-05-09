Lockdown duty takes a toll on woman cops in Telangana

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: No matter how big a COVID warrior you are, you still have to face routine hardships. At a time when the government is busy showering rose petals on COVID warriors such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation staff and non-clinical staff as a tribute to their efforts, it seems as if they are (un)deliberately neglecting the safety and protection of police officials, who have been at the forefront of the same war since Day Zero.

According to sources, scores of police personnel, especially women officials, deployed at various parts of the erstwhile district are suffering a lot due the unavailability of public washrooms. Though they are being provided drinking water, the unavailability of washrooms is reportedly taking toll on their health. It has to be mentioned here that long gone are they days when police personnel used to discharge duties from their respective stations. Now, most of them are deployed at various check-points set up in their limits to check lockdown situation and also strictly implement the restrictions.

In the meantime, both the officials and their family members are a worried lot about the risk they are taking by staying out all the time to discharge duties without adequate protection or proper facilities. Though they have been provided hand sanitisers and other protective gear, Express learnt that the patrolling vehicles are not being disinfected on a regular-basis, which increases the chances of these COVID warriors getting infected by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Speaking to Express, a woman constable deployed at a check-post in the city said that they are very happy and privileged to work on the frontline of the battle against COVID. But, the higher-ups should focus more on our safety, she said. Earlier, when deployed for night-duties, we were provided mosquito coils and other necessary items to stay safe. However, we are not getting any such things now. Though the authorities are providing drinking water and food to us, the unavailability of washrooms is taking toll on our health. Those with health issues and other ailments are the most-affected, she added. We are working round-the-clock, even with our weekly-offs getting cancelled. Most of the personnel are facing a lot of stress and emotional issues.