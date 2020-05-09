STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lockdown duty takes a toll on woman cops in Telangana

Scores of female police personnel suffer due to unavailability of public washrooms 

Published: 09th May 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: No matter how big a COVID warrior you are, you still have to face routine hardships. At a time when the government is busy showering rose petals on COVID warriors such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation staff and non-clinical staff as a tribute to their efforts, it seems as if they are (un)deliberately neglecting the safety and protection of police officials, who have been at the forefront of the same war since Day Zero.

According to sources, scores of police personnel, especially women officials, deployed at various parts of the erstwhile district are suffering a lot due the unavailability of public washrooms. Though they are being provided drinking water, the unavailability of washrooms is reportedly taking toll on their health. It has to be mentioned here that long gone are they days when police personnel used to discharge duties from their respective stations. Now, most of them are deployed at various check-points set up in their limits to check lockdown situation and also strictly implement the restrictions.

In the meantime, both the officials and their family members are a worried lot about the risk they are taking by staying out all the time to discharge duties without adequate protection or proper facilities. Though they have been provided hand sanitisers and other protective gear, Express learnt that the patrolling vehicles are not being disinfected on a regular-basis, which increases the chances of these COVID warriors getting infected by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). 

Speaking to Express, a woman constable deployed at a check-post in the city said that they are very happy and privileged to work on the frontline of the battle against COVID. But, the higher-ups should focus more on our safety, she said. Earlier, when deployed for night-duties, we were provided mosquito coils and other necessary items to stay safe. However, we are not getting any such things now. Though the authorities are providing drinking water and food to us, the unavailability of washrooms is taking toll on our health. Those with health issues and other ailments are the most-affected, she added. We are working round-the-clock, even with our weekly-offs getting cancelled. Most of the personnel are facing a lot of stress and emotional issues. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp