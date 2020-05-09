STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court tells govt to protect fruit, vegetable growers

It asked the government to send such produce outside the State.

Published: 09th May 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

People buying vegetables and other essentials after the announcement of lockdown. (Photo| ANI)

People buying vegetables and other essentials after the announcement of lockdown. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State to inform by May 13 about arrangements to protect the interests of fruit and vegetable growers who are facing difficulty to sell their yield in red, orange and green zones during the lockdown.

It asked the government to send such produce outside the State. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by K Narayana Reddy, a retired veterinary doctor.

The petitioner’s counsel, Ch Naresh Reddy, urged the court to direct authorities concerned to take adequate measures for transport and sale of seasonal fruits by establishing urban and rural fruit markets in Telangana. The sale of mango and other seasonal fruits would end in two-three weeks, the bench said and issued notices to both the State and the Centre to respond on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp