Telangana High Court tells govt to protect fruit, vegetable growers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State to inform by May 13 about arrangements to protect the interests of fruit and vegetable growers who are facing difficulty to sell their yield in red, orange and green zones during the lockdown.

It asked the government to send such produce outside the State. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by K Narayana Reddy, a retired veterinary doctor.

The petitioner’s counsel, Ch Naresh Reddy, urged the court to direct authorities concerned to take adequate measures for transport and sale of seasonal fruits by establishing urban and rural fruit markets in Telangana. The sale of mango and other seasonal fruits would end in two-three weeks, the bench said and issued notices to both the State and the Centre to respond on the issue.