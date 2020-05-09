Telangana State Board of Intermediate results likely by mid-June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) started the evaluation of pending Intermediate exam papers, its Commissioner Syed Omer Jaleel said on Friday. According to the officials, the evaluation would take around 30 days and another week for the results to be published. “The results of both Intermediate first and second-year students will be declared around the second week of June,” Omer Jaleel said.

“The coding of answer sheets started on Friday and the process of the pending paper evaluation will begin soon,” he said. The commissioner further added that the board acquired 21 new evaluation centres in addition to the existing 12 to ensure social distancing among evaluators.

Earlier, each of the 12 evaluation centres had around 800 evaluators with at least 40 in each hall. This time there would be around 32 evaluation centres, wherein each hall will not contain more than 10 evaluators at a time. “We are also providing a hygienic environment. Sanitisers are made available to all the evaluators, transport and accommodation are also being arranged for those coming from other districts,” he said.

Statements released earlier suggested that the TSBIE would be releasing the Inter results after May 8, which was a day after the lockdown was to be lifted. But, with the lockdown being extended till May 29, the board decided to go ahead with the evaluations.