Trial run to pump water into Kondapochamma on May 11

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/NIZAMABAD: The Godavari waters would be released into the Kondapochamma project from the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as part of a trial run on May 11.

The waters started to flow on May 2 from the Ranganayaka Sagar, constructed at Chandlapur of Chinna Kodur mandal under Siddipet constituency. It would flow through a 16-km tunnel before reaching the Thukkapur surge pool (Mallanna Sagar) at Komuravelli mandal and later be pumped into the Kondapochamma once officials ensure that there are no glitches.

Thukkapur Surge Pool

(Mallanna Sagar)

According to officials, the waters would be pumped into the Thukkapur surge pool, from where it would reach the Akaram surge pool on May 14 and the Markook surge pool on May 17. G Venu, Kondapochamma reservoir superintendent engineer, said the pumping would be based on the surge pool’s capacity and situation of canals. He said the Godavari waters would start arriving at the Kondapochamma reservoir on May 17 if there are not glitches.

Officials sources said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may inaugurate the release of water from the Markook surge pool to Kondapochamma, thereby fulfilling his dream of providing irrigation water this Vanakalam. The event is likely to be a simple one due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, State Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, on Friday, directed the Irrigation Department officials speed up the works of various KLIS packages in the district within the next two months to provide better irrigation facilities to the farmers. The Minister also instructed the officials concerned to ensure that all farmers get the benefits of the ongoing work from the commencement of the ensuing agricultural season.

Revised estimate approved for KLIS proj

TS has given administrative approval for revised cost of Rs 996 crore for Kaleshwaram project for lifting 11.635 tmcft of water in 120 days from MMR in Sircilla to the UMR