Can we set up a fund for the disabled, HC asks Telangana government

Published: 10th May 2020 07:39 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unsatisfied with the State’s welfare measures taken for persons with disabilities (PWDs) during the lockdown period, the Telangana High Court (HC) on Friday directed the government to examine the possibility of creating a separate fund for PWDs.

The court further directed the State to widely publicise the measures taken to help the disabled people so they are made aware of the existence of such facilities. “Considering the fact that the best efforts of the government cannot succeed while tackling the difficulties and problems of PWDs, without proper funding, the government is directed to examine the separate fund issue.

It is hoped that wide publicity would be given by the government to make the PWDs aware of the existence of the helpline in their areas. The publicity should be given through sign language and through audio for those who are visually challenged,” the bench noted.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was dealing with a PIL filed by advocate Shiva Ganesh Karnati seeking directions to the authorities concerned to sensitise the police and other enforcement officials about the special needs of the disabled persons during the lockdown period.

Comments

