STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress wants Telangana government to pay for migrants’ flight tickets

AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Saturday demanded that the Telangana government bring back labourers stranded in the Gulf for free.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

expats

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Saturday demanded that the Telangana government bring back labourers stranded in the Gulf for free. He and TPCC’s NRI Cell convener Nangi Devender Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here, Sravan said the sufferings of the labourers worsened after the Covid-19 outbreak. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are more than 12-15 lakh labourers from Telangana, both men and women, in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, he said.

Also, it is estimated that nearly Rs 1500 crore worth of foreign exchange gets remitted to Telangana from these Gulf workforce every month, Sravan said. He said in these circumstances, the State government should coordinate with the Centre and bring back whoever wants to return to India free of cost. He also requested the State to make sure that after returning to Telangana, these workers are given the ‘Return, Resettlement and Rehabilitation’ package to help them settle in their native places with dignity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
flight ticket migrants in gulf
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp