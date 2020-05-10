COVID-19 fighters get Ayurvedic medical kits in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Saturday distributed 250 Ayurvedic medication kits to police personnel, municipal workers and healthcare workers who are battling Covid-19 in red zones.

Each kit contains ‘five types of Ayurvedic medicines to contain Corona’, including Chavanprash. But, according to the ICMR guidelines, the only consensus-based prophylaxis prevention method is the weekly dosage of hydroxychloroquine drug, which is being provided to healthcare workers at hospitals treating Covid-19 and SARI patients.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said, “Ayurveda is the oldest medical science. I congratulate the Department of Ayush Commissioner Vishwakarini for preparing the kit”.