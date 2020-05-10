STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, all property owners to get 5% rebate under EBS

State government removes the `30,000 upper limit on annual tax demands for the Early Bird Scheme considering the ongoing economic crisis

Published: 10th May 2020 08:36 AM

Tax, I-T refunds

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to owners of residential, non-residential and commercial properties across Telangana, the State government has extended the Early Bird Scheme (EBS) to all categories of properties without a tax upper limit. They are now entitled to avail the five-per cent rebate under the scheme this financial year. Owners can pay taxes up until May 31.

Until now, the five-per cent rebate applied only to property tax assessments with a cap of `30,000 per annum in all the ULBs of Telangana, including the GHMC. Now that the cap is removed, owners whose annual property tax demand is over `30,000 can also avail the scheme. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, in a video conference with the municipal commissioners and additional collectors on Saturday, agreed to relax the upper limit considering the ongoing economic crisis. 

A GO was issued by the MAUD on Saturday extending financial relief to all property owners under the EBS. In other words, the State government has permitted the provision of five percent tax rebate for 2020-21 as per Section 100 (1) of the Telangana State Municipalities Act, 2019, provided the property tax is paid for the entire financial year by May 31.

Apart from the 2.5 lakh commercial properties, 50,000 mixed properties and another 10,000 residential properties would benefit from this move. Post-lockdown prevention MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the municipal commissioners and additional collectors of all the ULBs to be vigilant and follow the guidelines of the State government in containing Covid-19, which is likely to spread even if the lockdown is lifted in a phased manner.

In a video conference with the officials on Saturday, the Minister discussed the various containment measures. “The Covid-19 pandemic is  not going to end easily until a proper vaccine is developed. We have to live with the virus until then,” KTR said. 

Lauding the work of municipal commissioners, who have been instrumental in curbing the virus, the Minister said, “All the ULBs should follow protocol. Shops should be permitted to open only on alternate days. This is to ensure that only 50 per cent shops are open on any given day.” He added that the use of masks and sanitisers should be continued.

