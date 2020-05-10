Telemedicine project unveiled in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender launched the TConsult telemedicine project, which provides tele-consultations through a video link, at Karimnagar on Saturday. The project will kick off from Jammikunta constituency and later be extended to the entire Karimnagar district. Rajender asked the people of Jammikunta, the constituency which he represents, to use TConsult and avail its health services.

The Minister, to get a feel of the system, made the inaugural call using the TConsult Karimnagar platform. He interacted with psychologist Dr C Veerender, and pulmonologist and Swasha Hospitals chief Dr Vishnum Rao Veerapaneni.

TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said TConsult was already launched in four districts -- Narayanpet, Yadadri Bhongir, Mulugu and Medak. It was effective in offering consultation to people during the lockdown, he said.