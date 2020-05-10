Trial run to supply drinking water to Karimnagar successful

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In order to ensure daily water supply for the residents of Karimnagar, a trial run was conducted from Urban Mission Bhagiratha to the 30 lakh litre capacity water tank at Satavahana University on Tuesday. The water, pumped from the filter-bed of Urban Mission Bhagiratha, reached the university tank on Saturday, completing the trial run successfully.

According to Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, the long-cherished dream of the Karimnagar people had finally materialised. From the tank at Satavahana University, the water will be distributed to 15 water tanks across the town, benefitting over 65,000 households. To ensure daily water supply, 50 mld (million litre per day) is required.

Urban Mission Bhagiratha was undertaken at a cost of `108 crore. For merged villages, the water connection is linked with Rural Mission Bhagiratha, said the Mayor. Urban Mission Bhagiratha will get water from Lower Manair Dam which is adjacent to the filter-bed. From the filter-bed to Satavahana water tank the main pipeline is about 7.7 km.

Besides the main pipelines, a 110 km distributary pipeline was also laid. In addition to the 15 existing tanks, three new water tanks were also constructed. The Mayor stated that every day, a 150 litres of water would be supplied to each person. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been fulfilling the promises made to the people of the town one after another, he added.