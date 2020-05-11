COVID-19 lockdown: As migrants await tickets, supplies run dry in Telangana

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the migrant workers were finally hoping to head home, they seem to have hit a roadblock as they are yet to get passes from the government to leave for their native villages.

Despite registering their names with the government in the first week of May to get the Movement Pass, they have not yet received the second SMS, which serves as an e-ticket to leave for their home States.

Though the State has been proactive in sending them home in fully-sponsored trains, the frequency of these trains has made the wait interminable for the workers with reports emerging that their home States have been worried over allowing such a massive number of workers come back home given the Covid-19 spread.

Meanwhile, as the wait continues, many have complained about running out of ration, which they received in the second week of April from the government and some NGOs. And this has put them on the edge.

“We got Rs 500 and 12-kg rice from MLA Vivekanand’s team on April 22. But since then, all the money has been spent and the rice is over too. We did not raise the issue until now as we thought we would leave Telangana soon. However, five days have passed and we are stuck here,” said Santosh Kumar, a worker from Saregudam on the GHMC outskirts.

Meanwhile in Suryapet, what was earlier a group of 70 workers from Madhya Pradesh has now come down to 40, as many bachelors have left for their native places in vegetable and fruit trucks.

“The trucks are charging Rs 1,500 per person, but it is risky as they are making people sit together. Since I have four family members with me -- three children and my wife, we can’t afford it. Even if I have money, I know it’s not safe either,” said Ram, a labourer from MP working at a stone factory.

The Telangana government, which has committed itself to sending migrant workers to their native places in trains, has been facing problems when it comes to cooperation from the railways and the Centre. Some activists said that if their departure was being delayed, the government should comfort the restive workers and provide them ration. “A mechanism for distributing ration can be developed along with issuing travel passes.

As it is clear that the SMS ticket generation will take at least 4-5 days from the day the workers register, the district where they reside must ensure shelter and food to all the migrants,” said Meera Sanghamitra of National Alliance of People’s Movement. She added that as police create a database for distributing movement passes, they can also note details of those who require ration. Thus, they can coordinate with the civil society and Revenue Department to supply food to the needy.