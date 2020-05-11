STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Migrants in Telangana becoming victims of insensitivity, says TPCC chief

During the discussion, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed shock over the tragic death of 16 migrant labourers, who were run over by a train, near Aurangabad.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC Covid-19 Task Force organised a video conference on Sunday to discuss the issues related to migrant labourers and the unorganised sector. 

During the discussion, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed shock over the tragic death of 16 migrant labourers, who were run over by a train, near Aurangabad.

He said labourers were becoming victims of insensitivity of the Central and State governments.

There was no preparedness for the lockdown and the kind of implications it would have on the poorest of the poor, daily-wage earners and the unorganised sectors, he added.  

Meanwhile, AICC spokesperson Sravan was appointed as the convener of the sub-group under task force to look into the issue of migrant labourers in Telangana.

