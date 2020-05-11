STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana to begin plasma therapy trials from May 11

The donors will include those who have tested negative after treatment for Coronavirus, are currently asymptomatic and have been willing to donate their blood since the time of their discharge.    

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is all set to begin plasma therapy trials from Monday. Fifteen persons who have recovered from Coronavirus, including foreign returnees, have given consent for their blood to be used for treating other patients. 

Explaining the procedure, Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said, “As per ICMR guidelines, 400 ml blood will be collected from each patient. The donors will be tested for age, haemoglobin content, blood pressure, blood sugar and other vitals before the donation. The plasma, can be stored for six months at -80 degree celsius.”

“This is a research and treatment at the same time, on the lines similar to the treatment given to patients in other countries,” said Dr Rao. 

