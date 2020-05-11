No annual fish prasadam this Mrigasira Karthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual fish prasadam distribution will not be administered by the Bathini Brothers on Mrigasira Karthi day on June 8 and 9 due to prevailing Covid- 19 pandemic in the country.

As the entire country is under lockdown mode, including Telangana, the Bathini family has decided not to distribute fish prasadam to anyone, announced Bathini Harinath Goud.

Scores of people from other districts and even others States gather every year in Hyderabad here on Mrigasira day for the prasadam. The family has requested the general public not to come to Hyderabad, and urged them to not believe any fake messages about the administration of the prasadam.