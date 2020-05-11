STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven migrants among 33 new coronavirus cases in Telangana

The total toll remained at 30 with no deaths being reported. With the 33 cases, the total number of positive cases has risen to 1,196 and that of the active cases to 415. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 graph continued to climb disconcertingly for the second day on the trot, with 33 fresh positive cases being reported from Telangana. Of the 33 positive patients, seven are migrant workers and the others are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

As no patient was discharged on Sunday, the cumulative figure of those who have been cured remained unchanged at 751.

The new trend is that the migrants who are arriving back in the State are testing positive, which has become a cause of worry for the officials. Of the seven migrants, three were from Mancherial and four from Yadadri. 

3 of a family test positive for Covid-19

In Mancherial district, a family of three migrant workers who returned home tested positive. Deprived of livelihood in Mumbai where they went to work as labourers, they returned home to Repelli in Hajipur mandal on May 5.

After they tested positive, they were admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.In Yadadri, three migrant workers who returned home to Pallerla in Atmakur mandal from Mumbai were found to be Corona-positive while the remaining one migrant labourer tested positive for Covid-19 in Jangaon.
 

