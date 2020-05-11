STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana likely to witness spike in coronavirus cases

​Though there is an increase in such cases, people in cars, cabs and personal vehicles coming from other states are not being tested for Covid-19 at the interstate borders.

Published: 11th May 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to witness a spike in Covid-19 cases in the coming days as 10 migrant workers tested positive for the virus in just four days.

Of these 10 cases, majority of the patients came from Maharashtra. On Sunday alone, seven migrant workers who returned from Mumbai to their native places in Mancherial, Yadadri and Jangaon have tested positive. 

Though there is an increase in such cases, people in cars, cabs and personal vehicles coming from other states are not being tested for Covid-19 at the interstate borders.

 As per ICMR guidelines, the testing is being done only on those people who have any symptoms, and who are coming from a red or containment zones of other states.

Speaking to Express, a Hyderabad resident who returned from Bengaluru by car, said, “At the Karnataka-AP border, we were only checked for the transit pass.

"At the Telangana border, they checked our pass, took a couple of health details, stamped us with the ‘home quarantine’ before allowing us enter the State. They did not even specify how many days we are supposed to be under home quarantine. They also did not counsel us on whom to contact if and when we develop any symptoms.”

The check points at all State borders at present have police and medical personnel. 

Wanaparthy SP Apoorva Rao informed Express, “The police are only checking transit records. Rest of the details are being collected by medical personnel and they would be sent to the health officials of the destination city/town of the migrants.”

“As per ICMR guidelines, we are still following the testing rule that say only symptomatic people with travel history from Covid-affected areas are supposed to be tested.

Along with that we are also testing people who have previous history of SARI, or are pregnant during their last term of gestation,” said Dr Kumar Swamy, nodal officer, Mancherial district.

“We are also advising people with co-morbidities and pregnant women who are close to their due dates to stay back in the district hospitals where they are being checked for symptoms before heading to their destinations,” the nodal officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp