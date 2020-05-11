STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana school in bind over reports it asked students to write real names of film actors

The facts about the matter would emerge after a reply is received from the school.

Published: 11th May 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERBAD: A private school in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana has found itself at a centre of a row following allegations that it asked students to write the real names of film actors in the general knowledge text book by taking a look at their screen names and pictures, prompting the education department to seek an explanation.

The facts about the matter would emerge after a reply is received from the school, a district official said.

"We have sought an explanation about it from them. They have not answered. They will submit it today," the official said.

Teaching about personalities who won prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan or Nobel prize is okay but it is not necessary to ask about names of film heroes, she said.

An explanation has been sought from the school following senior officials' directives and a report would be submitted to the head office, she added.

According to media reports, the students of Class VII were asked to write the real names of some actors, including Akshay Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Katrina Kaif in the GK text book by taking a look at their screen names and pictures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana schools
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp