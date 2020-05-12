79 COVID-19 cases recorded in single day in Telangana; total cases at 1275

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded one of the highest single-day spikes in Covid-19 cases on Monday, when 79 people tested positive for the virus. They are all from the GHMC limits. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 1,275, which includes 11 migrant cases from other states, recorded in the last five days. On the brighter side, as many as 50 patients were cured and discharged on Monday.

With no Covid-19 deaths reported on the day, the number of fatalities remains unchanged at 30. The death rate in the State is 2.6 percent, which is lower than the national average of 3.2 percent.