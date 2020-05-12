COVID-19: Special trains to connect Delhi and Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special trains would be run to connect Secunderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai with New Delhi from May 12. These are in addition to the Shramik trains that are plying stranded migrants at present. The Ministry of Railways has decided to run 15 pairs of trains, of which one pair connecting Secunderabad to Delhi would originate from the South Central Railway (SCR). En route, the train would stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra stations in both the directions.

The fare structure for the special trains would be as that of the Rajdhani train services. Tickets can be booked only online (www.irctc.co.in) or through the mobile app. Ticket booking through agents, both the IRCTC and Railway, would not be permitted. The advance reservation period is a maximum of seven days. Tatkal, premium tatkal or current booking would not be permitted and the cancellation of ticket can be done only online, up to 24 hours before departure. All passengers would have to wear face masks and would be screened at the station.