Godavari water from Tukkapur surge pool pumped into Aakaram

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The Godavari water from the Tukkapur surge pool was pumped to the Aakaram surge pool under Mallanna Sagar on Monday. Before pumping the water, the district officials offered special puja at Tukkapur surge pool.

As the State government could not go about Mallanna Sagar project according to its plan, it has been making alternative arrangements and diverting the water to Kondapochamma in Gajwel constituency.

By constructing an alternative canal, the government is diverting water to Aakaram surge pool, from where it would be diverted to Markook surge pool and finally to Kondapochamma project.

However, the officials released Godavari water from Ranganayaka Sagar on May 3, through a 16-km tunnel to Tukkapur surge pool.On Monday, the pumping of water from Tukkapur to Aakaram surge pool began at 4 pm. There are around eight pumps in the surge pool and the officials would operate the first motor and release water downstream. The officials overseeing the Mallanna Sagar project said they would start pumping water late on Monday night.

Officials mum over R&R package says Sarpanch

The district officials have been maintaining silence over the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the oustees under the Kondapochamma project, alleged Mamidyala Sarpanch M Nagarani. The other oustees said the officials should disclose the details of the package or they would approach the court. On Monday, they submitted a memorandum at the Collector’s office through the grievance cell. They rued the fact that they did not get any response from the officials on the issue. The Sarpanch said despite they parting with their land and houses for the project, they were not being given their due. She said they were not provided the village layout plan and details of beneficiaries who are eligible for the package