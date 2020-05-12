STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odiya workers at TS brick kilns in great distress

As the worksites are set to shut for monsoon, nearly one lakh labourers fear that they may be rendered homeless

People distribute food to migrant workers amid the lockdown near Secunderabad railway station on Monday | vinay madapu

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly one lakh Odiya labourers employed at Telangana’s brick kilns are worried that they may be rendered homeless and starving amid the lockdown as the worksites are set to shut for the monsoon.     

Telangana has approximately 801 registered brick kilns which employs 200-400 workers, according to 2019 data. Every year, these worksites shut mid-May and labour contractors take the workers back to Odisha. The workers too are keen on returning home so that  they can sow rain-fed crops. But this year, they are concerned that they would be evicted from their makeshift homes at brick kilns and unable to reach their hometowns due to scarce public transport.    

“The owners are keen on sending them back and would not be able to keep them in Telangana for long because their businesses are running into losses. Also, after the first lockdown, there has been no fresh supply of ration from authorities, which has worsened their situation,” said Suresh Gutta, regional manager of Aide Et Action, which helps run schools at brick kilns at Yadadri and Rangareddy.While some of these migrant workers managed to register themselves with the Telangana police to return home, many across the State are clueless about the process.

“The workers at Jinnaram and Gummadidala mandals of Sangareddy district got themselves registered on the Odisha government portal, but not on Telangana’s. Being far from the main towns and villages, they are unable to travel to the police stations either. With nearly 4,800 adults and 314 children in these areas alone, it is not practical for all of them to walk to the police stations to get themselves registered,” labour and child rights activist Varsha Bhargavi said.

Experts said the Telangana government must wake up to this reality and push for sending the workers back before they end up walking to their State, which could be worse. Sources also noted that to date no train for Odisha departed from Telangana as the neighbouring State was hesitant to take in large numbers of migrant workers.

“The government must send in police officials, register these workers en masse, and supply essentials until the trains are ready. The two State governments need to work together, or else these families will start walking back home,” Varsha said.

