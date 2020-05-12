Opposition leaders condemn KCR’s Rythu Bandhu remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition leaders on Monday criticized Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for saying Rythu Bandhu amounts should not be given to those who do not follow the Telangana government’s instructions on sowing seeds.

At an all-party meeting, CPI State secretary Chada Venkatreddy, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar, TJS president Prof M Kodandaram, Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar and senior TDP leader P Saibaba, asked the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on GO 3.

The apex court had abolished GO 3, which preserves the rights of tribals allowing only locals to work as government teachers. The leaders also condemned the attitude of the State government for not opposing the AP government’s decision to enhance the capacity of the Pothireddypadu project. Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged that the government failed to resolve farmers’ issues.