Protect rape victims’ identity, insists Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) directed the Chief Secretary on Monday to formulate guidelines that comply with those issued by the Supreme Court for maintaining the anonymity of rape and sexual abuse victims.

The court asked the Secretary to refer to the Nipun Saxena Vs Union Of India case and further directed him to notify all establishments, especially managements of school and colleges, and print and electronic media, to scrupulously comply with the SC directions.

The court directed the Director General of Police to ensure that the police do not refer to the name of the victim and parents while registering crime, in the remand report and while filing the charge sheet.

Whenever a crime is reported under Section 376 (rape) and other sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, registering of crime should not be put in the public domain, the court noted. The police must enclose all the details in a sealed cover and place the same before the Special Court.

The SC had laid these guidelines in 2018 to protect the identity of the adult rape victims and children who are victims of sexual abuse so that they are not subjected to unnecessary ridicule, social ostracisation and harassment.

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order while dismissing a writ petition filed by a suspended school principal, who is accused of sexually abusing a girl in 2017. In his petition, the accused challenged the departmental proceedings against him that resulted in his suspension.