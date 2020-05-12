STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government to stall Andhra’s attempt to draw more water from Srisailam

In fact, a spirit of camaraderie had prevailed for a long time between the two CMs.

Published: 12th May 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam dam

Water released from Somasila Reservoir to River Penna on Sunday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious exception to the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to construct a lift irrigation scheme upstream of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to draw water from Srisailam Project, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked the officials to lodge a strong protest with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The Chief Minister, at a review on irrigation projects held at Pragati Bhavan here, grew angry with AP for unilaterally going ahead with the project, which hurts the interests of the Telangana State.  “The project is against the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014,” the Chief Minister said and pointed out that he would fight legally till the end, to stall the project.

This is the first time that the Telangana government has come out openly against AP after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as CM of the sibling state in 2019. In fact, a spirit of camaraderie had prevailed for a long time between the two CMs.

At Monday’s review meeting, Chandrasekhar Rao felt that the AP government has committed a grave mistake by not consulting Telangana since both the states had right over Srisailam waters and on top of it, AP went ahead without obtaining the approval of the apex committee. “I will do my best to stall the project,” Rao said.

The new project has been designed to lift 3 tmc ft of water and even a GO was issued to this effect. “If any project is taken up either in Telangana or Andhra, it is mandatory that the State concerned should get approval from the apex committee. The water in Srisailam project belongs to both the states, but AP is going ahead unilaterally,” Chandrasekhar Rao said, adding: “If AP diverts Krishna water, erstwhile districts of Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda and Rangareddy would face irrigation and drinking water problems.”

He recalled Telangana making a friendly gesture to AP to set aside the differences over sharing of river waters and to work together keeping in mind the interests of the farmers. He also asked the officials to move the Supreme Court for justice since inordinate delay was taking place in deciding Telangana’s share of Krishna waters in Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pothireddypadu Head Regulator Srisailam Project Telangana government Andhra Pradesh government
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp