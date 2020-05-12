Telangana health staff struggle with space crunch amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The District Medical and Health officials and staff are hoping to be accommodated in the Integrated Collectorate Complex in Nizamabad town in the next few months so that they can perform their duties while maintaining social distancing.

The Collectorate Complex, which was sanctioned about a year ago, is still under construction. With the health officials being at the center of the State’s fight against the deadly virus, it is ironic that its employees are unable to maintain social distancing at the workplace.

Over 100 staffers work at the office which has several wings, such as TB, malaria, and AIDS, among others. The primary workspace was assimilated into the Nizamabad Medical College a few years ago. It has been functioning out of the present District Collectorate office ever since.